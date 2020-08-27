Labor Day, a day that honours all working people and their contribution to national prosperity is marked in the US on first Monday of September. This annual observance will be held on September 7 this year. Other than it being a long weekend, most people look at it as the end of summers. And one of the characteristic celebrations of this day sees the numerous sales at various stores. Since online shopping has become a thing, more so during the pandemic, we tell you some of the best deals and what to expect in the sale this year. Labor Day sales are said to be among the largest sales of the year, second only to Black Friday sales at the end of the year. So ahead of Labor Day 2020, check out what store is offering discounts. OnePlus Nord Next Online Sale on August 25 via Amazon India; Prices, Offers, Features, Variants & Specifications.

Labor Day coincides with the end of cultural activities, but the start of school and sporting events. Schools have also resumed in some regions amid the chaos of Coronavirus in the US. These sales are the right time to buy the back-to-school stuff. Home appliances, decor deals also get a good price in these sales. Electronics are always there in such sales, although the discount rates may differ. To take advantage of large numbers of potential customers with time to shop, Labor Day has become an important weekend for discounts and allowances by many retailers in the United States. Let us check some deals that you can take advantage of.

Labor Day 2020 Sales and Deals

Amazon is having big sales and tech deals as a part of the Labor Day sales. You can save on school supplies like bags, backpacks, stationary.

Best Buy is giving discounts on laptops, smartphones and smart TVs.

Wayfair is giving up to 75% off on Mattress. They have up to 50% off on outdoor lighting. There are discounts on living room sets too.

Macy's is having 20 to 60% off on Mattresses from Sealy, Beautyrest, Serta. Home Depot and Lowe will have great deals in the furniture category.

It is a good time to buy patio furniture. There is up to 50% off on outdoor essentials. Walmart had some pretty good deals in the category for last year's Labor Day.

There are good Grill Deals too. There is 50% off for outdoor cooking equipment. BBQ Guys, Camping World and Shop.com have discounts in the range of 20 to 40% on outdoor kitchen items. The products also include coolers and chair.

If you are looking to buy large appliances, retailers like Lowe's and Home Depot are giving 40% off select large appliances.

There are discounted prices for clothing too. Eddie Bauer, Perry Ellis, Joe's New Balance Outlet, Macy's, Kohl's, JCPenney, Crocs, Levi's all of them will have Labor Day discounts. So watch out when they announce a grab on the best deals.

Be careful of the travel deals. It is best to avoid it at the moment until things get really safe to travel. As convincing as the deal may seem, there could be a catch.

Labor Day is the time to indulge more in shopping for the home than yourself. There are great discounts on home appliances, kitchen appliances, grill equipment, mattresses and of course the electronics. Most sales have already begun so hurry up, if you do not want to miss on the best deals.

