Washington, September 2: Thousands of people gathered across the United States on Monday to mark Labour Day, staging protests that combined calls for stronger worker protections with criticism of US President Donald Trump’s policies. Hundreds of “Workers Over Billionaires” events were held in multiple cities - including Washington, New York, Chicago, Boston, and Detroit - organised by advocacy groups such as “May Day Strong” and the “50501 movement.”

In Washington, protesters participated in a “Freedom Run” to oppose Trump’s takeover of the capital. The US President has faced criticism over the federal takeover of the city on August 11, deploying the National Guard and agents from other departments. Chicago also saw large crowds, where Trump’s threat to send federal troops to curb rising crime has sparked outrage. Hundreds marched through downtown, chanting slogans against militarisation. Mayor Brandon Johnson joined the protesters, vowing “no federal troops in the city,” and emphasising that Chicago would not bow to federal intervention. Labor Day 2025 Wishes and Greetings: Send Messages, Thankful Quotes, Images and HD Wallpapers on the US Federal Holiday To Honour the American Labor Movement.

In New York City, too, protesters gathered at the Trump Tower, chanting “Trump must go now.” Protesters carried signs reading “No King, No Tyranny” in Boston and marched behind banners demanding a living wage and community prioritisation. In Detroit, a healthcare union, representing over 17,000 workers, rallied for workers’ rights. The 50501 movement, named for “50 protests, 50 states, 1 day,” reported more than 800 events nationwide, coordinated with labour unions and grassroots groups. Labor Day 2025: Will US Banks, Walmart, Costco and Target Stores Remain Open or Shut Today, September 1? Know What’s Open, What’s Likely To Be Closed on Federal Holiday.

Organisers cited Trump’s tariffs, mass deportation efforts, and cuts to public services as key grievances. In a response to the Washington Post, the White House Spokesperson Taylor Rogers defended the administration, saying that the Republican party was “once again the proud party of the American worker” and “no one has done more for working men and women than President Trump.” “President Trump believes that American workers are the heart and soul of our economy,” she added.

