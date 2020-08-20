OnePlus, the Chinese smartphone maker had officially launched its affordable Nord handset in India last month. After the launch, the device was made available for the first sale during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2020 earlier this month. The affordable Nord is all set to go on the next online sale on August 25, 2020. The smartphone is listed on Amazon India website that reveals the next sale date of Nord. OnePlus Nord Affordable Smartphone Launched in India at Rs 24,999; Prices, Features, Variants & Specs.

OnePlus Nord gets a 6.44-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels & an aspect ratio of 20:9. Under the hood, the Nord phone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC.

OnePlus Nord Smartphone gets a starting price of Rs 24,999 (Photo Credits: OnePlus India)

For photography, the affordable handset comes with a quad rear camera setup featuring a 48MP main camera with Sony IMX586 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens & a 5MP depth sensor. Upfront, there is a dual-camera module comprising of a 32MP primary lens with Sony IMX616 sensor & an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter.

OnePlus Nord (Photo Credits: OnePlus India)

The phone comes packed with a 4,115mAh battery with 30T warp charging support. OnePlus Nord comes in three variants - 6GB RAM + 64GB, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage & 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The 6GB model will go on sale in India from next month. The smartphone will be offered in two shades - Blue Marble & Gray Onyx.

OnePlus Nord comes in two colour options (Photo Credits: OnePlus India)

OnePlus Nord with 6GB & 64GB is priced at Rs 24,999. The mid-variant with 8GB & 128GB storage costs Rs 27,999 whereas the top-end model with 12GB & 256GB storage gets a price tag of Rs 29,999.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 20, 2020 02:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).