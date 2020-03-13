Lava Introduces Non Internet Payment Solution App Called LAVA Pay (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi: Domestic smartphone manufacturer Lava on Thursday introduced LAVA Pay app - an innovative digital payment solution that does not require internet connectivity. Lava Z71 with Google Assistant Key Launched.

"We are hopeful that this non-internet payment solution will be well-accepted in the market and change the way feature phones users conduct transactions in future. Lava Pay is our contribution to help boost Digital India initiative of the Government as well as bringing financial inclusivity for a large population of the county," Tejinder Singh, Head-Product, Lava International said in a statement.

The app will come pre-installed in company's all upcoming feature phones. Existing Lava customers can get this application installed in their current phones by visiting any of the 800+ service centres in the country. According to the company, the app comes with a simple user- interface that has been designed keeping in mind the profile of the users. In order to send or pay money from the app, the users have to simply enter the phone number of the receiver, payment amount and the transaction Pass Code.

Once the transaction is complete, both the sender and the receiver will receive an alert immediately. Furthermore, the app enables users to check their account balance with a single step. The users can also visit their nearest bank to configure application and start transacting. Once registered, the users will experience the convenience of having a mobile bank, enabling them to make swift and secure transactions.