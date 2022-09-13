Bengaluru: Global technology brand Lenovo on Tuesday launched the new K14 Gen 1 and Gen 1i laptops that offer world class productivity and collaboration for businesses. The Lenovo K14 Gen 1 and Gen 1i are now available for Rs 65,000 and Rs 72,000. CES 2021: Lenovo Legion 7, Legion Slim 7, Legion 5 Pro & Legion 5 Gaming Laptops Revealed.

"At Lenovo, we strive to offer the latest innovative devices that allow businesses and professionals to stay productive with leading security features without compromising on their privacy," Ashish Sikka, Director, Commercial Category and Strategy, Lenovo India, said in a statement.

"The introduction of our latest K14 enterprise laptop is another step forward in this direction. They are ultraportable and high-performance machines with futuristic workplace collaboration features, making them appealing to business executives," Sikka added.

These new business laptops bring support for 720p webcam to enable instant connection with colleagues whether you are working from home or office. The webcam also includes Privacy Shutter that allows users to block the camera when not in use for enhanced security.

#Lenovo K14 Gen 1 i laptop is a perfect combination of power and #performance that matches the demands of today's businesses. Boasting robust #security and faster processing, these are suitable for today's performance-driven jobs. Learn more: https://t.co/qquW9GqZI2 pic.twitter.com/12KFkOjaMz — Lenovo India (@Lenovo_in) September 8, 2022

They also bring features like Modern Standby allowing users to handle everyday tasks effortlessly with the device waking from sleep in less than one second.

With a battery life of up to 10 hours, the company claimed that modern professionals working remotely can be productive all day without needing to charge the laptop.

The minimum pre-loaded applications make it an ultraportable meeting modern design and performance needs on a budget, the company said.

Lenovo K14 Gen 1i packs a solid punch with up to 11th generation Intel Core i7 vPro processors for world-class performance in real-world conditions, up to 32GB DDR4 (3200MHz) memory, and up to 1TB SSD, and up to 1TB HDD storage.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 13, 2022 02:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).