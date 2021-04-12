New Delhi: LG Wing, a dual-display smartphone featuring a rotatable main screen, has now received a price cut in the country as it will be available at Rs 29,999 on Flipkart. A Flipkart listing with revised pricing suggests the smartphone with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, which was launched in the country at Rs 69,990, will now soon be available at the mentioned discounted price. LG Wing India Price Slashed to Rs 29,999; Here’s Why.

As the company recently announced to close down its mobile phone business unit, LG is offering discounts on its smartphones on the platform. The South Korean company said in a regulatory filing that its mobile communications (MC) unit will no longer produce and sell handsets after July 31, citing a slump in business and fierce competition in the industry as the reasons behind the decision.

LG Wing (Photo Credits: LG India)

The announcement came two months after the company said its MC division is open to "all possibilities" for its future operations. The company said its exit from the mobile business will lead to a decline in revenue in the short term but will eventually improve its financial status and management efficiency in the longer period.

LG Wing (Photo Credits: Techno Ankit 1)

The LG Wing features a 6.81-inch P-OLED full HD+ display that offers a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. Its 3.9-inch secondary G-OLED screen supports a 1.15:1 aspect ratio and a full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 1240 pixels. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 765G chipset and houses a 4,000mAh battery that supports 25W Quick Charge 4.0 and 10W wireless charging. The LG Wing has a triple rear camera set up -- 64MP+13MP+12MP -- and a 32MP pop-up selfie camera.

