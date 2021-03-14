New Delhi, March 14: With an aim to facilitate the ‘One Nation-One Ration Card’ system in India, the government launched a mobile app 'Mera Ration' for ration cardholders. This app will extensively benefit all the ration cardholders particularly migrant beneficiaries, for identifying the nearest fair price shop, check details of their entitlement and recent transactions. This means people who move to new places to earn a livelihood, can benefit immensely from this mobile app. As of now, the Mera Ration app is currently available on the Android platform.

The Mera Ration app is an android-based mobile application, developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC). It is currently in Hindi and English and gradually, it would be made available in 14 languages. BolSubol Mobile App With Details About Poll Stats, India's Economy Data Launched Ahead of Assembly Elections 2021, To Help Voters Take Fact-Based Decisions.

The new mobile app is introduced to help ration holders benefit from the ONORC-related services. Ration cardholders can use for identifying the nearest fair price shop, check details of their entitlement and recent transactions. It can help a beneficiary to actually know what he is entitled to and he need not ask fair price shop (FPS) dealer how much he would get.

'Mera Ration' Mobile App: Here's How to Download the App

To use the Mera Ration mobile app, individuals have to first check whether their ration card is active or inactive. Individuals can check it via the official website of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Department of the state in which they reside. Once the individual has checked the status, go to Google Play Store and install the 'Mera Ration' app by searching ‘Mera Ration’ in the search bar. Download the Mera Ration (CENTRAL AEPDS TEAM) app Once that app has been downloaded, open it and register your ration card An individual can register by just clicking on the Registration option. Now Enter your ration card number and click on Submit. An individual can also check what he/she is entitled for by tapping on the ‘Know your entitlement option. To do so, you are required to either enter your ration card or Aadhaar card number. Beneficiaries can log in giving Aadhaar or ration card number. The government supplies 5 kg of subsidised foodgrains to each person per month through 5.4 lakh ration shops. Besides, NFSA beneficiaries can identify the nearest FPS, easily check details of their foodgrains entitlement, previous six-month transactions and status of Aadhaar seeding.

Among the key features of the 'Mera Ration' App, the migrant beneficiaries can register their migration details through the mobile app. Moreover, the migrant beneficiaries can register themselves before starting his journey and the system will automatically allocate the entitled foodgrains.

