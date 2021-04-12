Xiaomi, the Chinese smartphone maker is all set to launch the Mi 11X Series along with the Mi 11 Ultra smartphone in India on April 23, 2021. This piece of information was shared by Xiaomi India on its official Twitter account. Mi 11X will be introduced as another flagship series and likely to be positioned in a more aggressive category than the Mi 11 Ultra. A few days back, Xiaomi VP and MD Manu Kumar Jain had announced that the company will be bringing more than one Mi 11 smartphones to India. As per Xiaomi India chief, the Mi 11X Series will come with 'Xtreme Performace', 'Xceptional display, camera & sound' and 'Xquisite design'. Mi 11 Ultra Price in India To Begin Over Rs 70,000: Report.

As per the reports, Mi 11X could be a rebranded Redmi K40 phone which was launched in the global market as a Poco F3 device.

Mi 11 Series (Photo Credits: Xiaomi India)

Mi Fans, Xcited that '✖️' flagship series is coming to #India! 😍 🔥 Xtreme performance 🔥 Xceptional display, camera & sound 🔥 Xquisite design 🔥 Xclusive / customized for India Xperience them on 23.04.2021.#Mi11 #Mi11Series #Snapdragon #Snapdragon888 I ❤️ Mi #Xiaomi pic.twitter.com/vE2eEXx8Pv — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) April 12, 2021

If the upcoming phone by Xiaomi India turns out to be Redmi K40 then it is likely to feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. In the Chinese market, Redmi K40 comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, but Manu Kumar Jain has used a 'Snapdragon 888' hashtag in his tweet. This hints that one of the Mi 11X Series phones will come with a Snapdragon 888 chipset.

The device might come packed with a 4,520mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. For optics, it could sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5MP telemacro lens. At the front, the handset is likely to feature a 20MP snapper for selfies and video calls. Pricing and other details of the Mi 11X Series will be announced by the company during its launch event.

