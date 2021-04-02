Mi 11 Ultra smartphone is all set to be launched in the Indian market on April 23, 2021. Ahead of the launch, its price has been tipped. As per a report, Mi 11 Ultra will be available from a starting price of over Rs 70,000. Last week, the phone was launched in the Chinese market under the Mi 11 Series. The company has already started teasing the device as 'Superphone' on its social media and YouTube channels. The report has also claimed that Xiaomi will not locally produce the Mi 11 Ultra and will import its early units from China. Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra To Be Launched in India on April 23, 2021.

Mi 11 Ultra costs CNY 5,999 (approximately Rs 67,000) for the 8GB + 256GB variant whereas the 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB models are priced at CNY CNY 6,499 (approximately Rs 72,600) and CNY 6,999 (approximately Rs 78,200) respectively. In terms of specifications, the superphone is expected to feature a 6.81-inch 2K WQHD+ E4 AMOLED quad curved display. The upcoming phone is likely to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB internal storage.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

Surreal, the way it looks! Thrilling to be around! #Mi11Ultra 👉 The Only #SuperPhone Launching on 23rd April. Know more: https://t.co/nZvuM8atx1 pic.twitter.com/7sAeCvRJOL — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) April 1, 2021

For optics, the device could come equipped with a 50MP primary lens with a Samsung GN2 sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a Sony IMX586 sensor and a 48MP telephoto lens. At the front, there could be a 20MP shooter for selfies and video calling. The handset is likely to come with a 5,000mAh battery with 67W wired as well as wireless charging support. The smartphone is expected to run on the Android 11 based MIUI 12.5 operating system.

Mi 11 Ultra (Photo Credits: Xiaomi India)

The company has partnered with Amazon for selling the Mi 11 Ultra phones in India. Xiaomi might also kick off some online and offline campaigns to create some hype for the upcoming superphone. The Mi 11 Ultra phone will rival the likes of the OnePlus 9 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S21.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 02, 2021 11:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).