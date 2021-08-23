Xiaomi, the Chinese tech giant will officially host its Smarter Living 2022 event on August 26, 2021. Last week, the company revealed that it will launch its Mi Band 6 fitness tracker during the event. The company has also set up a dedicated microsite on the official website which reveals Xiaomi's several products that will be launched during the Smarter living 2022 event. These products include a router, shoes, smart TV, a laptop and a smart band. As per a report, the smart TV will be called Mi TV 5X. The device is said to be the successor to the Mi TV 4X. Mi Band 6 To Be Launched in India on August 26, 2021; Check Expected Prices & Other Details Here.

The Mi TV 5X smart TV will have a metal build and full-screen narrow-bezel design. The company has confirmed that it will unveil a new version of PatchWall UI with a new 'Must See' section. Moreover, the smart TV will come with Google Assistant support. The dedicated microsite does not reveal many details about the upcoming smart TV.

Pave way for the future of smart connectivity! 📶⚡ Indeed, the #FutureIsSmart, but the new #MiRouter is here to ensure that it is also secure, with its top-notch safety control options 🔐#SmarterLiving2022 Stay tuned for more: https://t.co/jMQkRhZjl3 pic.twitter.com/c9xHOJzu60 — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) August 23, 2021

Mi TV 5X is rumoured to feature a 55-inch display.

Mi TV 5X (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

Along with the TV, Xiaomi will also launch a new Mi Notebook laptop and Mi Band 6 fitness tracker. Mi Notebook will come with a backlit keyboard, fingerprint sensor and the latest Intel Core processor.

Mi Notebook (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

The company claims that the laptop will be offered with an ultra-smooth refresh rate, a thunderbolt port, a 100 percent sRGB wide colour gamut, 6.7 million pixels and a standard 16:10 aspect ratio.

