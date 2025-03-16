New Delhi, March 16: Google is replacing Google Assistant with Gemini on Android phones. Gemini, powered by advanced AI, will offer conversational and personalised interactions compared to Google Assistant. Users will experience a new way of managing tasks, exploring topics, and interacting with their devices.

Google believes that an assistant should be personal to you and should understand what’s happening in the world. It should work well with the apps and services you already use in your daily life. Additionally, it should help you to become more productive, spark your creativity, and encourage you to explore new ideas and information. Gemini New App Update: Google’s Chatbot Now Allows Users To Attach YouTube Links on Google AI Studio, Offers Video Details and Summarisation.

Google Assistant was launched in 2016. It was a natural language processing and voice recognition technology, which provide a natural way to seek help from Google. Nearly a decade later, generative AI is now reshaping interactions with technology. Google is creating Gemini as your personal, AI-powered assistant.

In a blog post, Google announced that in the next few months, they will be upgrading more users on mobile devices from Google Assistant to Gemini. Additionally, later this year, Google Assistant will no longer be available on most mobile devices, and it will also be removed from mobile app stores. Google also plans to upgrade tablets, cars, and devices that connect to your phone, including headphones and smartwatches, to the new Gemini. Android 16 Beta 3 Goes Live: Google Releases Latest Update for Android OS With New Features; Check Details.

Google will also be introducing an enhanced experience, driven by Gemini, for home devices like speakers, displays, and TVs. The Gemini app is now accessible in over 40 languages and more than 200 countries. Google has introduced various features for Gemini on Android devices like the ability to play music, support for setting timers, and the option to perform actions directly from the user's lock screen. Google mentioned that it will provide more information to users in the coming months. In the meantime, Google Assistant will keep working on the devices.

