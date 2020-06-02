Mitron App, Touted as 'Made in India' Alternative of TikTok, Removed From Google Play Store

How to use Mitron app (Photo Credits: Play Store)

New Delhi, June 2: Mitron app, which was touted as Chinese application TikTok's alternative, has been pulled down from Google Play Store. According to a report by CNBCTV18, Mitron app is no longer available for download on Google Play Store. Mitron app became hit, clocking 5 million downloads in less than a month, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to promote local products. Mitron, The Indian Alternative to TikTok? Know Everything About The Short Video Making Social Media App With Over 5 Mn Downloads.

Mitron app has been in controversies since its launch. Initially, some reports said the video-sharing application is "made in India" and developed by an IIT Roorkee student by the name Shivank Agarwal. However, no such person ever came forward to claim ownership of Miron app. Then, a Pakistani software developer company Qboxus claimed that Mitron is a repackaged version of their app TicTic.

According to a report by News18, Mitron app’s entire source code, including its full set of features and the user interface, was bought from Qboxus for $34 (Rs 2,600). Irfan Sheikh, founder and chief executive of Qboxus told News18, "We expect our customers to use our code and build something on their own. But Mitron’s developer has taken our exact product, changed the logo and uploaded it on their store."

Later, it also turned out that the application puts users' privacy at risk. As of 12 noon, May 30, the app did not have a privacy policy. However, a privacy policy under the CCPA (California Consumer Privacy Act ) privacy rights was later added in the app. According to the CCPA, users of Mitron can control their data or get it removed or request the app vendor to not sell user data. However, the privacy policy, as the name suggests, is only applicable to people living in California, United States. In other words, it does not apply to Indian users.