Amid escalating tensions with Pakistan, the Indian government has banned all Pakistani dramas, songs, films, and podcasts on OTT platforms and other streaming services. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has issued an advisory directing all content providers to immediately stop hosting or streaming any content originating from Pakistan. This move follows heightened security concerns after Operation Sindoor and reflects India’s broader cultural and diplomatic response to recent cross-border developments. Strict compliance has been urged from digital platforms nationwide. Operation Sindoor: Gautam Gambhir, Pragyan Ojha and Other Former Indian Cricketers Unite in Support After Indian Armed Forces Launch Attack.

India Bans Pakistani Content on OTT Amid Rising Tensions

In the interest of national security, all OTT platforms, media streaming platforms and intermediaries operating in India are advised to discontinue the web-series, films, songs, podcasts and other streaming media content, whether made available on a subscription based model or… pic.twitter.com/8yjP6ULNEU — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2025

