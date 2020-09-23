Motorola India officially launched the Moto E7 Plus handset. The smartphone was initially unveiled in Brazil earlier this month. The device will go on sale in India on September 30, 2020, at 12 noon via Flipkart. The phone comes in Misty Blue & Twilight Orange shades. Key highlights of the smartphone are a 5,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 460 chipset, a 6.5-inch HD+ display & more. Moto E7 Plus will rival Redmi 9 Prime, Galaxy M11, Realme Narzo 20. Moto E7 Plus Smartphone Launching Today in India at 12 Noon; Expected Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

In terms of specifications, the phone sports a 6.5-inch HD+ Max Vision display. The handset is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 chipset with Adreno 610 GPU. For optics, the device gets a dual rear camera system comprising of a 48MP main lens & a 2MP secondary sensor. At the front, there is an 8MP shooter for selfies & video calls.

Moto E7 Plus Launched in India (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

Experience the #UltimateCamera of the #motoe7plus having 48MP f/1.7 dual camera with Night Vision, Snapdragon™ 460 with 4GB RAM, 5000 mAh battery, 6.5" HD+ display, Stock Android experience & more. Available for ₹9,499 from 30th Sep, 12PM on @flipkart! https://t.co/FArWJUM04B pic.twitter.com/z5U8CmjnEL — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) September 23, 2020

The smartphone runs on Android 10 operating system & will be offered in a single 4GB RAM + 64GB configuration. The handset is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging facility.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack & a rear fingerprint sensor. Coming to the pricing, Moto E7 Plus is priced at Rs 9,499 for the sole 4GB & 64GB model.

