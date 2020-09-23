Motorola, the Lenovo owned handset maker will officially launch the Moto E7 Plus smartphone today in India. The device was introduced in Brazil a couple of weeks ago. The company has been teasing the smartphone on Flipkart from the past couple of days revealing its key features. The handset will be launched today at 12 noon & will be made available for sale via Flipkart. Moto E7 Plus to Be Launched in India on September 23, 2020, Teased on Flipkart Ahead of Launch.

In terms of specifications, Moto E7 Plus is expected to feature a 6.5-inch HD+ waterdrop notch display. The smartphone will come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 chipset coupled with 4GB of RAM.

Moto E7 Plus (Photo Credits; Motorola India)

The #UltimateCamera experience awaits you! The all-new #motoe7plus is launching tomorrow at 12 PM on @Flipkart at an unbelievable price! Any guesses? ;) https://t.co/QzfBzbKV46 pic.twitter.com/qLx31OdarY — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) September 22, 2020

The device will get a dual rear camera setup flaunting a 48MP primary sensor & a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, there could be an 8MP selfie shooter.

Moto E7 Plus (Photo Credits: Motorola India)

The smartphone is likely to come packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. The phone could also get connectivity options such as 4G, Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, micro-USB port, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack & a rear fingerprint scanner. Coming to the pricing, Moto E7 Plus is likely to be priced at Rs 13,000 for the sole 4GB & 64GB variant.

