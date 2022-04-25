Motorola India has officially launched the Moto G52 smartphone today in the country. The handset is introduced as the successor to the Moto G51. The handset will be made available for sale in India on May 3, 2022, at 12 noon via Flipkart and select retail stores. Moto G52 Launching Today in India, Check Expected Price & Other Details Here.

Moto G52 sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ pOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The handset comes powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Moto G52 (Photo Credits: Motorola)

Introducing the all-new #motog52. #GoWow the world with India's slimmest & lightest* smartphone, starting at just ₹13,499*! Sale starts 3rd May on @Flipkart and at leading retail stores. — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) April 25, 2022

For clicking photographs, the Moto G52 features a 50MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, there is a 16MP selfie camera. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W TurboPower fast charging support. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, FM radio, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, NFC, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Coming to the pricing, Moto G52 is priced at Rs 14,499 for the 4GB + 64GB model, whereas the 6GB + 128GB variant costs Rs 16,499.

