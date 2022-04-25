Motorola India will officially launch the Moto G52 smartphone today in India. The handset is already available in the European market, and today, it will make its way to India. The smartphone is also listed on Flipkart, which confirms that the phone will be sold via the e-commerce platform. The device is said to carry similar specifications as that of the European model. Motorola Announces India Launch Date for Its Moto G52 Smartphone.

Moto G52 will sport a 6.6-inch FHD+ pOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It will come powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

We are all set to #GoWow, are you ready too? Meet the all-new #motog52 crafted with cutting-edge features and stunning design. Launching tomorrow on @Flipkart & at leading retail stores. — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) April 24, 2022

For photography, the smartphone will get a 50MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth shooter and a 2MP macro lens. Upfront, there will be a 16MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

Moto G52 will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charging support and will be offered in two shades - black and white. Moreover, the handset will come with Dolby Atmos stereo speakers. Coming to the pricing, Moto G52 is expected to be priced at around Rs 20,000.

