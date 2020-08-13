Motorola, the Lenovo-owned smartphone maker is rumoured to launch the successor to Motorola Razr (2019) smartphone. The company has sent out invites for a media event scheduled for September 9. During the event, the company is likely to launch its next foldable smartphone that is reportedly called Moto Razr 5G. Motorola has released a GIF teaser that reveals a similar design to the Motorola Razr 2019 variant. Motorola Razr Foldable Phone Listed on Flipkart; to Go on Sale in India From May 8.

The launch invite shared with media doesn't specifically reveal the exact model that would be debuting at the event. According to the reports, the company has released a tagline of the event that says, "Getting ready to flip the smartphone experience once again." This tagline is similar to the one that was released alongside the launch invite of Motorola Razr 2019 model last year.

Motorola Razr Foldable Phone Launched in India For Rs 1.25 Lakh (Photo Credits: Motorola India)

In terms of specifications, Motorola Moto Razr 5G is likely to feature a 6.2-inch flexible display. The handset is expected to come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC mated with 8GB of RAM & 256GB of internal storage. The upcoming foldable smartphone could be fuelled by a 2,845mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Motorola Razr 2019 (Photo Credits: Motorola)

For photography, the upcoming Moto Razr 5G might get a 48MP main rear camera & a 5MP front shooter. The upcoming Razr 5G is likely to ship with Android 10 operating system. Pricing & more details of the Moto Razr 5G device will be revealed during its launch event.

