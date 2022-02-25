Oppo, the Chinese phone maker, launched the Find X5 Series globally on Thursday. The Find X5 Series comprises Find X5 and Find X5 Pro models. Both models come with Hasselblad cameras, an Oppo-designed MariSilicon X image processing unit. The availability of the Find X5 Series is not known at the moment but we expect the Find X5 models to go on sale soon. Oppo Find X5 Series 5G Global Launch Confirmed for February 24, 2022.

Oppo Find X5 is priced at EUR 1,000 for the 8GB + 256GB variant, whereas the Find X5 Pro costs EUR 1,300 for the 12GB + 256GB model. Both models are also expected to debut in India soon.

Oppo Find X5 Pro (Photo Credits: Oppo)

With #ColorOS12 based on @Android 12 and @Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the #OPPOFindX5Series brings next-level upgrades in performance, photography and privacy to your smartphone experience. Join us at #MWC22 in Barcelona for a hands-on experience 😉#OPPOxMWC22 — OPPO (@oppo) February 25, 2022

In terms of specifications, the Find X5 gets a 6.55-inch OLED FHD+ display and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Oppo Find X5 (Photo Credits: Oppo)

For photography, it sports a 50MP primary camera with a Sony IMX766 sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 13MP telephoto lens. Upfront, there is a 32MP selfie shooter. The Find X5 handset gets a 4,800mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging and 30W wireless charging support. On the other hand, the Find X5 Pro gets a 6.7-inch AMOLED LTPO QHD+ screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, a 50MP triple rear camera setup, a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging and 50W fast wireless charging support. Both Find X5 and Find X5 Pro run on the Android 12 based ColorOS 12.1 operating system.

