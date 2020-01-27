Nokia 9.2 Smartphone Likely To Be Launched By H1, 2020; Nokia's First Foldable Phone Under Works

Nokia 9 PureView (Photo Credits: Nokia.com)

HMD Global is reportedly planning to launch the Nokia 9.2 smartphone by the first half of this year. New reports claim that the new smartphone will be introduced as a successor to Nokia 9 PureView. This new information regarding the development of the Nokia 9.2 comes after several rumours claiming that the device will be delayed till autumn. Apart from Nokia 9.2 smartphone, Nokia brand licensee HMD Global is also working on a foldable smartphone that is likely to make debut by late 2020 or early 2021. Nokia 6.1 Plus Smartphone Now Receiving Android 10 OS Update.

The upcoming Nokia 9.2 smartphone is said to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 SoC. As per the market report, the smartphone won't be showcased at MWC 2020 in Barcelona, which is scheduled for next month. However, the device will make its debut later this year, probably towards the first half of the year that has been claimed by an anonymous tipster - Nokia Power User. Nokia 2.3 Smartphone With MediaTek Helio A22 Processor Launched In India At Rs 8,199.

Previously, there were reports claiming that HMD Global was originally planning to launch Nokia 9.1 PureView as a successor to Nokia 9 PureView with Snapdragon 855 chipset. But, the Finnish company reportedly ditched the plan to launch Nokia 9.1 Pureview in order to focus on Nokia 9.2.

According to the latest report, the upcoming Nokia 9.2 will be equipped with a big sensor from Toshiba that is claimed to offer a great camera experience. Moreover, the phone is said to carry a price tag around Nokia 8 to attract the masses. Nokia 2.3 Smartphone With MediaTek Helio A22 Launched In India.

As a reminder Nokia 9 PureView smartphone was launched in the country last year in July with a price tag of Rs 49,999. On the other hand, Nokia 8 was introduced in the country at a price of Rs 36,999.

As various OEMs focusing on foldable phones, the Finnish company is too eyeing to launch its first foldable phone soon. According to a new report, HMD Global is planning to launch the foldable phone by early 2021. The foldable phone will carry a similar clamshell design as that of Motorola RAZR 2019. On the specification front, the Nokia 9.2 smartphone reportedly will carry bezel-less display, a 32MP or 48MP selfie camera, wireless charging, 3.5mm headphone jack and more.