New Delhi, February 22: London-based consumer technology brand Nothing on Thursday announced Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh as its new brand ambassador. He will be the face of Nothing smartphones and will be seen in the brand’s upcoming campaigns.

"Nothing’s commitment to breaking the clutter in the smartphone industry is truly inspiring. I can't wait to collaborate with Nothing and create something truly exceptional together," Ranveer said in a statement. The actor will feature in digital, print, and TVC campaigns for Nothing phones. Google To Start Manufacturing Its Pixel Smartphone Production in India From Q2, Says Report.

"Our ambitions are expanding day by day in the Indian market, and after establishing manufacturing here and as we’re opening numerous service centres across the country, this partnership is a natural next step to further grow our brand," said co-founder of Nothing, Akis Evangelidis.

Nothing is set to launch its upcoming smartphone, Phone (2a), on March 5 in India. Earlier this week, the company announced that Phone (2a) will feature a custom Dimensity 7200 Pro processor co-engineered with MediaTek. Meta Testing Cross-Posting Feature for Its Users To Post From Facebook to Threads.

Built on TSMC's latest second-generation 4nm process technology -- Phone (2a)’s processor effortlessly powers through any task with unparalleled power efficiency and blazing speed, according to the company. Founded in 2020, Nothing has released three audio products, two smartphones to date, and, as of September last year, a sub-brand: CMF by Nothing.

