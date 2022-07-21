Nothing Phone (1) will go on sale today in India. The handset was launched in the country last week, and today, it will be available for purchase at 7 pm IST, via Flipkart. The device will be offered in black and white colours. Customers purchasing the smartphone will get a discount of Rs 1,000. Nothing Phone (1) With Snapdragon 778G+ SoC Now Official, Check Price & Other Details Here.

Nothing Phone (1) is priced at Rs 32,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, Rs 35,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant and Rs 38,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model. After applying the discount, the handset will be available at Rs 31,999, Rs 34,999 and Rs 37,999, respectively.

Meet Phone (1). It's pure instinct. Formed as a machine. Told through beautiful symbols. Deeper interactions. And brave simplicity. Discover more about the Glyph Interface and Nothing OS at https://t.co/WAZe9Avh0J pic.twitter.com/3OHNM5TxZh — Nothing (@nothing) July 12, 2022

The smartphone comes with a 6.55-inch OLED screen with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. It comes powered by a Snapdragon 778G+ SoC with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. For photography, the device sports a 50MP primary sensor and a 50MP secondary shooter. Upfront, there is a 16MP camera. Moreover, Nothing Phone (1) packs a 4,500mAh battery with 33W wired charging.

