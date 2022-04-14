On Monday, OnePlus released sketch images of smartphones and earbuds on its official Twitter account. Though the company revealed that the launch of these devices will take place on April 28, 2022, it did not mention the name of the devices. Now OnePlus has confirmed that it will launch the 10R 5G and Nord CE 2 Lite 5G devices on April 28 at the More Power to You event. Several reports have also claimed that OnePlus will also launch Nord Buds along with these smartphones. OnePlus Ace To Be Launched in China on April 21, 2022; Teased on Weibo.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is said to be a watered-down version of the Nord CE 2 5G model. It is likely to feature a 6.59-inch FHD fluid display, a Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G (Photo Credits: OnePlus)

Stay on top of your day, Stay in charge. Experience the speed you need in life with the 150W SUPERVOOC and 80W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging of OnePlus10R. Launch on 28 April, 2022. Stay tuned! Know more: https://t.co/WaA8u6p3se#MorePowerToYou pic.twitter.com/2lI7gOP1jV — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) April 14, 2022

For optics, the handset might come with a 64MP primary camera. Upfront, there could be a 16MP lens for selfies and video calls. The device will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC rapid charging support.

OnePlus 10R 5G (Photo Credits: OnePlus)

OnePlus has also set up a dedicated microsite on the official website, which reveals that the OnePlus 10R 5G will come with 150W SuperVOOC charging technology. This technology is claimed to be the fastest charging solution ever on a OnePlus phone. The 50W SuperVOOC charging technology is capable of charging the OnePlus 10R phone's battery from 1 to 100 percent in 17 minutes. The base variant of the OnePlus 10R will support 80W SUPERVOOC charging. According to the microsite, more features of the OnePlus 10R will be revealed in the coming days.

