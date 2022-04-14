OnePlus Ace's launch date has been revealed via the Chinese micro-blogging platform Weibo. Ahead of its launch, images of the device have emerged online, which reveal its design and colours. According to the leaked images, the OnePlus Ace will be offered in two shades - black and blue. The launch event of the OnePlus Ace will take place at 7 PM local time. OnePlus Ace With 160W Charging, Dimensity 8100 SoC Spotted on Geekbench: Report.

OnePlus Ace (Photo Credits: Weibo)

The leaked images reveal a dual-tone texture at the back. A rear module can be seen, which consists of three lenses. The OnePlus branding has been switched from the middle to the bottom right. At the front, a punch-hole cut-out for the selfie camera is visible. The volume buttons are located at the left edge, whereas the power button is seen on the right edge.

OnePlus Ace (Photo Credits: Weibo)

A couple of days ago, OnePlus Ace was spotted on the Geekbench website. According to the Geekbench listing, OnePlus Ace will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC coupled with 12GB of RAM.

OnePlus Ace (Photo Credits: Weibo)

The device is said to pack a 4,500mAh battery with a 160W fast charging support. The handset is likely to miss out on a 3.5mm headphone jack and an alert slider, which we have seen in most OnePlus smartphones.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2022 12:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).