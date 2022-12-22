New Delhi, December 22 : Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has recently confirmed that its new premium smartphone model - OnePlus 11 will be launched in India on February 7, 2023. The new OnePlus 11 smartphone will not launch alone, but will witness the launch of an expected array of other products from the company along with OnePlus Buds Pro 2.

The company has been building the buzz around its new product by releasing teasers, but now, OnePlus 11’s full specs sheet has been leaked online after being spied on the Chinese TENAA certification website. Read on to find out the specs of the upcoming OnePlus phone. Infinix Zero Ultra 5G Smartphone Launched in India; Find Out Specs, Features, Price and Availability Details Here.

OnePlus 11 Smartphone – Leaked Specifications Details :

1. The OnePlus 11 was spotted on the Chinese TENAA authority certification site, where the full specifications sheet of the phone was list, leaving barely nothing for further speculations.

2. As per the listing the OnePlus 11 is mentioned as model number OnePlus PHB110.

3. The device will come with a big 6.7-inch 3,216×1,440p AMOLED 120Hz display.

4. The handset will pack the new flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset that will be backed by 12GB/16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB/512GB UFS4.0 internal storage configuration options.

5. The OnePlus 11 will run on the latest Android 13 OS out of the box. The Android OS will be topped with the ColorOS 13 skin for the China-spec model, while the Indian and global counterparts will get the OxygenOS 13 skin.

6. When optics are concerned, the device will feature a triple rear camera setup comprising of a 50MP main sensor, a 48MP wide-lens and a 32MP snapper, while selfie and video calls duty will be handled by a 16MP front shooter.

7. The smartphone will draw power from a 2,435mAh dual-cell battery with 100W fast charging support with a USB Type-C charging port. Samsung Galaxy M04 Smartphone Goes on Sale Today on Amazon India; Checkout, Specs, Features & Price Here.

The only thing that is left to be guessed is the battery capacity, which is expected to be a 4,870mAh battery pack (combining the two units). The handset. The OnePlus 11 is thought to be offered in Green and Black colour choices, while OnePlus has teased only the Black colour variant so far.

