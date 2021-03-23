OnePlus, the Chinese smartphone maker officially launched the OnePlus 9 Series in India. The OnePlus 9 Series comprises the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G smartphones. The company has not announced the availability of smartphones in India yet. OnePlus also launched the OnePlus Watch in the country at Rs 16,999. The OnePlus 9 5G handset comes in three gorgeous colours - Astral Black, Arctic Sky and Winter Mist. The OnePlus 9 8GB + 128GB model is priced at Rs 49,999 whereas the 12GB + 256GB variant costs Rs 54,999. OnePlus 9 Series Launch Highlights.

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus 9 device features a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels.

OnePlus 9 Wintermist (Photo Credits: OnePlus India)

For optics, the handset comes equipped with a triple rear camera module comprising a 48MP main camera with a Sony IMX689 sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a Sony IMX766 sensor and a 2MP monochrome lens. At the front, there is a 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor for selfies and video calls.

OnePlus 9 Pro Morning Mist (Photo Credits: OnePlus India)

On the other hand, the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G flaunts a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a resolution of 3216x1440 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. For photography, it gets a quad rear camera setup with a 48MP Sony IMX789 sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, an 8MP telephoto camera and a 2MP monochrome lens. At the front, there is a 16MP Sony IMX471 shooter. Both the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The OnePlus 9 Series runs on the Android 11 based OxygenOS operating system and comes packed with a 4,500mAh battery with a 65T warp charging facility. Moreover, the top-end model comes with 50W wireless charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, LTE/LTE-A and a Type-C USB port.

