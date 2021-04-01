OnePlus 9 Pro 5G smartphone is now available for sale in India. The phone has been listed on the Amazon India and OnePlus India websites. The phone went on sale yesterday for the Amazon prime members and today the device is being sold for non-prime members. OnePlus 9 Pro 5G with 8GB model is currently available for sale only on the OnePlus India website while the 12GB model is out of stock. On the other hand, only the 12GB variant is being sold on Amazon India while the 8GB model is currently unavailable. Sale offers include a flat Rs 4,000 instant discount on SBI credit card, EMI transaction, up to 10 percent cashback on select American Express Cards, a flat Rs 100 back with Amazon Pay Later, up to Rs 12,700 off via exchange deals and no-cost EMI on select cards for orders above Rs 3,000. OnePlus 9 Series & OnePlus Watch Launched in India; Check Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G was launched in India last month under the OnePlus 9 Series. In terms of specifications, the handset features a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a resolution of 3216x1440 pixels.

OnePlus 9 Pro Morning Mist (Photo Credits: OnePlus India)

Red Cable First Sale is now live. Be the first to get your hands on the #OnePlus9Pro5G. Learn more: https://t.co/pk6SNjHSjs pic.twitter.com/l4KKGnqFCT — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) March 31, 2021

The device comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. For photography, the phone flaunts a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP main camera with a Sony IMX789 sensor, a 50MP Sony IMX766 ultra-wide-angle lens, an 8MP telephoto lens and a 2MP monochrome shooter. At the front, there is a 16MP snapper with a Sony IMX471 sensor.

OnePlus 9 Pro (Photo Credits: Ishan Agarwal)

The handset comes fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery with a 65T Warp and 50W wireless charging facility. The phone comes in two variants - 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The device runs on the Android 11 based OxygenOS operating system. Coming to the pricing, OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 64,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model and Rs 69,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant.

