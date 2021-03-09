Beijing, March 9: At a time when smartphone vendors are bidding goodbye to charging units, OnePlus will launch its flagship 9 series on March 23 and now, the company has confirmed that the upcoming smartphones will come with a charger inside the box. According to GizmoChina, OnePlus Founder and CEO Pete Lau revealed this information via a comment on the OnePlus community forums. OnePlus 9 Series India Launch Set for March 23, 2021; To Feature Hasselblad Cameras.

Last week, Pete posted a teaser hinting at the OnePlus 9 series launch and the partnership with camera giant Hasselblad. In that post, a user had commented, "New phones launch WITHOUT CHARGERS". To this, Lau replied, "Don't worry about it. We have the charger inside the box."

OnePlus is likely to launch the OnePlus 9 series with 65W fast charging support. The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are likely to feature a 4,500 mAh battery. OnePlus 9 Lite will borrow a lot from the recently launched OnePlus 8T. It may feature a 90Hz or 120Hz AMOLED display, and a quad-camera setup similar to the OnePlus 8T. It will even get super-fast 65W Warp Charge support, reports Android Central.

The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro will feature Qualcomm's latest 5nm chipset, the Snapdragon 888, but the OnePlus 9 Lite will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 instead. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 9 is reported to feature a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The handset may ship with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and OxygenOS based Android 11 OS.

