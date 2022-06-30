Last week, it was reported that the launch of OnePlus Nord 2T will take place on July 1. Earlier today, the handset was accidentally listed on the official website, with July 1 as its launch date. However, the page has now been updated to 'coming soon'. Tipster Mukul Sharma was quick enough to capture the screenshot of the listing and revealed the same on his Twitter account. According to the listing, OnePlus Nord 2T launch will commence on the above-mentioned date at 7 pm IST. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India Launch Date & Price Tipped Online: Report.

According to a report, the Nord 2T will be priced at Rs 28,999 for the base model 8GB + 128GB variant. It is said to be available on Amazon in shadow grey and jade fog colours. Customers purchasing the handset will get an instant discount of Rs 4,000.

OnePlus Nord 2T (Photo Credits: Mukul Sharma)

We know this might not be news to you, but just know that the #OnePlusNord2T has got some serious juice! — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) June 30, 2022

In terms of specifications, OnePlus Nord 2T could feature a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The handset is said to run on Android 12 based OxygenOS 12.1 out-of-the-box. Moreover, the smartphone will pack a 4,500mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC charging support.

