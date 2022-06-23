OnePlus launched the Nord 2T 5G smartphone in Europe last month. Now the company is planning to introduce the handset in the Indian market soon. Ahead of its launch, the launch date and price of Nord 2T 5G have been tipped online by tipster Abhishek Yadav. Previous reports had claimed that the smartphone will debut this month. According to Yadav, the Nord 2T 5G will debut on July 1, 2022, and its first sale will commence on July 5. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC Launched; Price, Features & Specifications.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G (Photo Credits: OnePlus)

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G will be available in two configurations - 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB variant. The former will be priced at Rs 28,999, whereas the latter will cost Rs 33,999. The Chinese tech giant is yet to announce the launch date of Nord 2T in India. The smartphone is said to be sold via Amazon India and the official OnePlus India website.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G (Photo Credits: OnePlus)

In terms of specifications, the handset could come with a 6.43-inch AMOLED punch-hole display, a 90Hz refresh rate, a 50MP triple rear camera setup, a 32MP front camera, a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, a 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging and more. Moreover, OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is likely to run on Android 12 based on OxygenOS 12.1 UI.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 23, 2022 09:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).