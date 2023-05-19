New Delhi, May 19: The OnePlus Nord 3 has been a highly awaited device ever since the popularity of its precursor, the Nord 2. Now, the most important specs details along with the upcoming smartphone’s launch timeline have been leaked out to offer a more solid idea about what to expect from this device.

On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord 3’s live images have also been splashed on the internet, which means that the design details are also out before its official announcements. Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max To Come With Marked Difference; Whole iPhone 15 Series Likely To Wow With Fascinating Features.

Nord 3 – Expected Specifications

The OnePlus Nord 3 is said to sport a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz and punch-hole cutout design. It is tipped to pack in the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC backed by up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and runs on Android 13 OS topped with OxygenOS 13 skin.

The handset will get triple cameras with a 50MP primary sensor teamed with an 8MP and a 2MP snappers, while a 16MP front facing selfie shooter will be offered. The device is expected to draw its power from a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. Google Workspace Individual Plan Launched in 20 New Countries To Support Small Businesses.

OnePlus Nord 3 - India Launch Timeline And Expected Price

The OnePlus Nord 3 is tipped to be launching in India in June 2023. The Nord 3 will be a midrange phone and is likely to come with a starting price of around Rs 32,000.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2023 12:17 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).