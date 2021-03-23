OnePlus, the Chinese smartphone maker has officially launched the much-awaited OnePlus 9 series today. Alongside the OnePlus 9 Series, the phone maker also launched its first smartwatch, which is called OnePlus Watch. The main highlights of the smartwatch are a 1.39-inch AMOLED display, IP68 dust and water resistance, 46mm dial, 110+ workout modes, and more. OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro & OnePlus Watch Launched in India - Highlights

The OnePlus Watch Classic Edition has been launched in India at Rs 16,999. However, the smartwatch will be available for sale at a price of Rs 14,999. The company also introduced OnePlus Watch Cobalt limited edition. It is important to note that the company hasn't revealed any details about the availability or sale. The OnePlus Watch Classic edition comes in two colour options - Moonlight Silver and Midnight Black. The Cobalt edition comes with a sapphire glass top.

With seamless connectivity, enhanced sports mode & Warp Charging all in a hand polished case, this is the #OnePlusWatch. Now at an introductory price of ₹14,999 You could get an additional ₹2000 off with SBI Cards & EMI transactions. Get notified - https://t.co/o1O0FZZ6YJ pic.twitter.com/nYqc6gfL5f — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) March 23, 2021

As far as specifications are concerned, the OnePlus Watch sports a 1.39-inch AMOLED display featuring a dial of 46mm and a resolution of 454x454 pixels. The company has already confirmed that it will come preloaded with over 110 workout modes. Feature-wise, the watch brings sleep monitoring, air pressure monitoring, blood oxygen level monitoring and more. It also comes with 50 watch faces, handsfree music and more.

The users can view notifications or answer calls straight from the OnePlus Watch. One of the interesting features is that the gadget can be used as a controller for OnePlus TVs as well as an extension for OnePlus smartphones. The OnePlus Watch is backed by a 402 mAh battery that can be charged in just 20 minutes and will offer backup for at least one week.

