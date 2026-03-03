San Francisco, March 3: Anthropic has announced the expansion of its "Memory" feature to the free tier of Claude, alongside a new tool designed to help users migrate their personal data from rival platforms like ChatGPT and Gemini. The update aims to eliminate the "fresh start" problem, where users must repeatedly explain their preferences, writing styles, and project goals when moving between different artificial intelligence assistants.

By offering these features at no cost, the company is directly challenging the user lock-in strategies currently employed by major competitors. The move follows a similar announcement by Google regarding Gemini, signalling a shift toward greater personalization across the industry. Anthropic is positioning Claude as a more accessible and interoperable alternative by providing a "digital passport" for a user's AI-stored information. Claude Down: Anthropic AI Faces Outage as Users Report Login Errors and API Disruptions.

New Migration Tool for Cross-Platform Portability

The standout element of the update is a manual import system that allows users to "extract" stored memories from other chatbots. Anthropic has provided a specific, comprehensive prompt that instructs a competitor's AI to list every saved detail, including response tone, personal background, and recurring project topics, in a single code block.

Users can then copy this data directly into Claude’s settings, effectively porting their AI history in a manner similar to switching mobile phone carriers while keeping the same number. This system ensures that Claude is immediately updated on the user's specific requirements, such as "always use USD" or "never include em dashes," without the need for manual reconfiguration.

Strategic Growth Amidst Regulatory Scrutiny

The rollout comes at a period of significant growth for Anthropic, which reports that its free user base has increased by 60 per cent since the start of the year. Claude recently achieved the top position on the free charts of the United States App Store. This momentum persists despite recent challenges, including being labelled a "supply chain risk" by the United States Pentagon due to disputes regarding military safeguards.

By making premium features like Memory and third-party connectors for platforms such as Slack and Figma available for free, Anthropic is attempting to capitalise on its current mainstream popularity. The strategy suggests a bet that users will choose Claude based on its performance and ethical branding if the technical friction of switching is removed.

Privacy Controls and Data Management

As AI models begin to retain long-term information about users, privacy remains a primary concern. Anthropic has addressed this by including management tools that allow users to pause the Memory feature or delete their stored data entirely from the company's servers at any time. Anthropic Claude Sonnet 4.6 Released: New Model Features 1 Million-Token Window and Enhanced Coding Capabilities; Check Details.

The shift toward interoperability is expected to increase competition among Google, OpenAI, and Anthropic. Rather than relying on the difficulty of data migration to retain customers, these firms must now compete on the quality of their models and the accuracy of their responses. For users, the removal of these barriers offers more freedom to test different AI ecosystems without losing their established preferences.

