New Delhi, August 12: OpenText CEO Mark Barrenechea has been succeeded by company veteran James McGourlay, who will serve as Interim Chief Executive Officer. Mark Barrenechea has served the company for 13 years. McGourlay, who has been with the company for 25 years, steps into the role following the immediate departure of Mark J. Barrenechea from his positions as CEO, Chief Technology Officer, and Vice Chairman of the Board.

The decision was communicated by the Board of Directors, which marks a significant shift in the company's top management. In a press release, OpenText has announced a major leadership change and has appointed James McGourlay as interim CEO.

OpenText announced that it will keep working with its financial advisors to review potential portfolio changes. The aim is to strengthen its focus on the company’s core Information Management for AI business. The company also said these efforts are intended to support long-term value for shareholders. OpenText said,"There is no timeframe for the conclusion of the process, and the Company does not intend to comment further unless and until further disclosure is determined to be appropriate."

McGourlay, Interim CEO said,"I believe in the opportunities ahead for OpenText and will work diligently in the CEO role on an interim basis." McGourlay further said that with the progress of the Business Optimisation Plan and the company's strong standing in Information Management for AI, he is confident that OpenText will keep driving innovation in these fields to provide solutions that can help customers advance their businesses.

The company has appointed P. Thomas Jenkins as Executive Chair and Chief Strategy Officer, and formed an Executive Committee to assist the executive leadership team during the transition period. Savinay Berry has been appointed as Chief Technology Officer, effective immediately. Previously, he held the position of Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer at OpenText.

