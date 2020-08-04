Oppo, the Chinese smartphone maker officially launched the Oppo K7 mobile, the first 5G handset under K series. The mobile device is introduced as a successor to the Oppo K5 that was launched in October last year. The smartphone comes in 5 shades - Flowing Cloud, Flow Flame, Sea Night, Mystery Black & Perak Lemon. The handset is available for pre-order & will go on sale from August 11 through various online retailers such as TMall, JD.com & Suning. Oppo Reno 4 Pro Smartphone Launched in India at Rs 34,990; Oppo Watch Prices Start At Rs 14,990.

Oppo K7 features a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset, the device comes with 8GB RAM & up to 256GB of internal storage.

Oppo K7 5G (Photo Credits: Twitter)

For photography, the mobile phone gets a quad rear camera module comprising of a 48MP primary lens, an 8MP secondary lens & two 2MP lenses. For selfies & video calls, there is a 32MP snapper at the front.

Oppo K7 5G (Photo Credits; Twitter)

The smartphone runs on Android 10 based ColorOS 7.1 operating system. The Oppo K7 comes packed with a 4,025mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging. Additionally, the mobile phone gets connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, NFC, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port & a fingerprint sensor.

Oppo K7 5G (Photo Credits: Oppo)

Oppo K7 is priced at CNY 1,999 (approximately Rs 21,500) for 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage model whereas 8GB RAM + 256GB variant gets a price tag of CNY 2,299 (approximately Rs 24,740).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 04, 2020 08:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).