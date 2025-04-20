Mumbai, April 20: OPPO K13 5G, a new mid-range smartphone, will launch tomorrow, April 21, 2025, in India. OPPO India will introduce its new K13 5G under the INR 20,000 segment and offer several leading specifications and features. The OPPO K13 5G will come with an elegant design and likely in two colourways, including Icy Purple and Prism Black. Ahead of the launch, the Chinese smartphone company has revealed most of its specifications and features.

The OPPO K13 5G price in India is expected to be INR 17,999 for the base variant with 128GB internal storage, and the 256GB storage variant may be priced at INR 19,999. The smartphone will have LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage for faster media and file transfer. Moreover, OPPO will launch this device with its AI Trinity Engine for a better gaming experience and offer Snapdragon Elite Gaming features. The device will be optimised for BGMI and Free Fire battle royale games.

OPPO K13 5G Specifications and Features

OPPO's K13 5G will launch with a 4nm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 processor paired with an Andreno A810 GPU. It will achieve up to 7,90,000 scores on AnTuTu benchmarks. The smartphone will have a larger 7,000mAh battery that will support 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. According to the company, a five-minute charge will give up to four hours of gaming, and the smartphone will charge from 0 to 62% in 30 minutes and 100% in an hour.

OPPO K13 5G will feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The display will go up to 1,200 nits brighter and have wet touch mode. To handle the heat, OPPO K13 5G will have a 5,700mm2 vapour chamber and a 6,000mm2 graphite sheet. The other OPPO K13 5G features include AI LinkBoost 2.0 and a game-exclusive antenna layout.

