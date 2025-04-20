Mumbai, April 20: The iPhone 16e became the best-selling smartphone since its launch in February 2025. The single-camera iPhone from Apple was criticised for being too expensive and not able to have an appealing design or more cameras. The fans expected the iPhone 16e price to be lower, up to USD 499; however, the 128GB variant started at USD 599, and the storage variant cost more. In India, the smartphone is sold for INR 59,900.

The iPhone 16e was expected to launch as the iPhone SE, but Apple introduced a new name and changed the design, making it compact compared to other models in the iPhone 16 series. Apple launched this smartphone without MagSafe, a magnetic technology that allows wireless power transfer and accessory attachment. Apple AirPods Pro 3 Expected To Launch in Late 2025 With Revamped Design, Health Features and Improved ANC.

According to a report by Android Headlines, Apple's new iPhone 16e was launched in February, and people thought, "Who would buy this?" because it has a single camera on the rear. It also comes with Face ID instead of Touch ID. Moreover, the smartphone costs USD 100 more. The report mentioned that Counterpoint's smartphone shipment numbers for Q1 2025 provided details about the iPhone 16e selling more units.

The report mentioned that Q1 was typically owned by Android, such as the OnePlus and Samsung Galaxy S series and others launched during Mobile World Congress (MWC). However, it said that Apple managed to ship 4% more units in the quarter compared to Q1 2024.

Why did iPhone 16e Sales Increase in Q1 2025?

Android Headlines said that people believed that the iPhone 16e was the new model in the iPhone 16 series and that it was from Apple. Due to the "16" and the name, the iPhone 16e does not have a dynamic island, a telephoto or ultrawide lens, or many other features available in the iPhone 16, making it a better choice.

Apple's iPhone 16e and Google Pixel 9a reportedly worked because they provided flagship performance in the budget range. The report highlighted that comparing the iPhone 16 base variant and iPhone 16e, people would not notice a difference in performance. Besides, Apple will provide software support for coming years, including Apple Intelligence features. CMF Phone 2 Pro Launch Set for April 28, Nothing Phone 3 Scheduled for Q3 2025; Check Expected Prices, Specifications and Features of New Nothing Smartphones.

The iPhone 16e is a good choice for people who want a long-lasting battery, a small 6.1-inch display, and Apple's new C1 modem. The report mentioned that the iPhone 16e beat every other iPhone in the series except the iPhone 16 Pro Max. Despite criticism, customers love the latest iPhone 16e model, the report said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2025 11:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).