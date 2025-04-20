CMF Phone 2 Pro will launch in India with AI features to capture, organise, and take action on the device. CMF by Nothing confirmed some of the Phone 2 Pro features powered by artificial intelligence ahead of its launch on April 28, 2025, at 6:30 PM. In the CMF Phone 2 Pro teaser video, the smartphone company showcased the AI-powered conversation feature for setting reminders and showed Essential Space. CMF Phone 2 Pro will likely launch with a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display and a Dimensity 7300 Pro processor mated with 8GB of RAM to 256GB of storage. It may have a 50MP+8MP+50MP triple camera setup, a 16MP front-facing camera, and a 5,000mAh battery, likely with 33W fast charging. It may be priced at INR 21,999. CMF Phone 2 Pro Launch on April 28, 2025, Company Reveals Camera Samples of Its New Mid-Range Smartphone; Check Expected Specifications (See Pics).

CMF Phone 2 Pro Coming With Nothing's 'Essential Space' Feature on April 28

Your second memory, powered by AI. Capture, organise, and take action on CMF Phone 2 Pro. @cmfbynothing 28 April, 6:30 PM. pic.twitter.com/iHv7Kl3bi2 — Nothing India (@nothingindia) April 20, 2025

