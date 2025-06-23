New Delhi, June 23: OPPO K13x 5G is launched today in India. The smartphone comes in different colour options, which include Midnight Violet and Sunset Peach. The device from the OPPO K series comes with advanced specifications and features.

The OPPO K13x 5G also features a dual rear camera setup. It comes with a MediaTek Dimensity chipset and includes a large battery. The smartphone comes with a sleek design and weighs around 194 gm. Nothing Phone 3 Launch in India on July 1, Will Feature Glyph Matrix Design; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Other Details.

OPPO K13x 5G Specifications and Features

The OPPO K13x 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. It is available in 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB options. The smartphone features a 6.67-inch display. It offers a 120Hz refresh rate and comes with up to 1000 nits of peak brightness. Additionally, the display supports an outdoor mode and glove touch feature. The OPPO K13x 5G is equipped with a dual rear camera setup featuring a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary lens. The smartphone has an 8MP front camera.

It has a dual view video mode, which will allow users to record simultaneously with the front and rear cameras. OPPO brings several AI-powered tools, which include AI Eraser for removing unwanted elements from photos, AI Smart Image Matting 2.0, AI Unblur, and more. The OPPO K13x 5G features a 6,000mAh battery, and it supports 45W fast charging. The smartphone features a 360-degree armour body that offers enhanced protection against accidental drops. It also comes with an IP65 rating for water and dust resistance. The device runs on ColorOS 15. iQOO Z10 Lite 5G Sale Begins on June 25, 2025 in India; Here’s Everything To Know About iQOO’s New Smartphone Including Price, Specifications and Features.

OPPO K13x 5G Price

The OPPO K13x 5G price in India with 4GB + 128GB starts at INR 15,999. The smartphone with 6GB + 128GB is priced at INR 16,999, and the device with 8GB + 128GB is priced at INR 18,999. On Flipkart, the OPPO K13x 5G is listed at INR 11,999 for the 4GB + 128GB variant, while the 6GB + 128GB version is priced at INR 12,999. The 8GB + 256GB available is listed for NR 14,999. The OPPO K13x 5G sale will start on June 27, 2025, and will be available on Flipkart and on the official website of OPPO.

