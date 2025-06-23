New Delhi, June 23: Nothing Phone 3 will launch in India and in global markets on July 1, 2025. The upcoming flagship Phone 3 is expected to arrive with a new design. The company has previously teased that the smartphone is “Designed in London. Made in India.” Nothing Phone (3) will come with advanced specifications and features.

Nothing has confirmed a few details of its upcoming device. The Nothing Phone (3) will be powered by a Snapdragon processor. One of the key changes in the new model is the redesigned back panel. Instead of the earlier Glyph Interface seen on previous models, Phone (3) will introduce a "Glyph Matrix" design at the rear. Nothing Phone 3 price will be announced at the time of launch. However, reports indicate that the Phone (3) may be priced between INR 55,000 and INR 60,000 in India. OPPO K13x 5G Launch Today in India; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Nothing Phone 3 Specifications and Features

The Nothing Phone 3 is expected to feature a 6.7-inch OLED display. It may offer a 1.5K resolution and will likely support a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset. The smartphone is rumoured to offer up to 12GB of RAM along with 512GB of internal storage. As per reports, the Nothing Phone (3) may be equipped with a 5,150mAh battery that is said to support 100W fast charging. The Phone 3 is likely to include AI-powered features like Circle to Search and Smart Drawer. POVA 7 Ultra 5G Design and Colours Revealed Ahead of Launch in India; Check Expected Specifications, Features and Price.

The device could also offer voice transcription features for real-time note-taking and a custom-built AI assistant. The smartphone is expected to offer a triple camera setup at the rear. It may include a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. Additionally, it may feature a 50MP front camera.

