New Delhi, Jan 5: OPPO on Tuesday confirmed that it would launch Reno 5 Pro 5G smartphone in India on January 18. It will be the first device in the country powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset. Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G is available in China for a starting price of 3,399 yuan. Oppo Reno5 5G & Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G Launched; Check Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

"The chipset offers an unrivalled combination of 5G connectivity, multimedia, videography, and imaging innovations. It also enhances the video quality, making it the perfect combination for Reno5 Pro 5G," the company said in a statement.

Ready to experience the next best thing of the 5G world? Get your hands on the fabulous and truly limitless #OPPOReno5Pro with 5G connectivity, futuristic videography capabilities and other infinite features. #LiveTheInfinite Know more: https://t.co/KiM3VMc41v pic.twitter.com/pPQ14lX0oL — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) January 5, 2021

The MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset comes with a 7nm process, that offers industry-leading performance and extremely low power consumption. The chipset will be bundled up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB built-in storage. Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G features a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and two 2MP sensors, completing the quad-camera module.

On the front side, the device features a 32MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling. The device is powered by a 4,350mAh battery that supports 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging technology.

