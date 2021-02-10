Poco, the Chinese smartphone maker, is rumoured to launch its Poco X3 Pro device in the Indian market soon. A few months ago, the company officially launched the Poco X3 budget handset and now Poco is likely to introduce a new sibling called 'Poco X3 Pro'. The device's information has been leaked several times in the past and received certifications hinting towards its imminent launch. Now, a new report suggests that Poco X3 Pro has received the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification and will be launched in India soon. Poco M3 Now Available for Sale in India via Flipkart, Check Offers Here.

The handset appeared on the Indian certification website with a model number 'M2102J20SI', however, the BIS listing doesn't reveal much information about the upcoming Poco X3 Pro. In addition to this, the smartphone was also spotted on the SIRIM (Standard and Industrial Research Institute of Malaysia) website in Malaysia. This listing revealed that the device will support dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, LTE, NFC & MIUI 12 user interface.

The handset could be powered by an SM8150 chip i.e. Snapdragon 855 or the 855 Plus processor. For photography, the Poco X3 Pro might get a 48MP quad rear camera setup, a 120Hz refresh rate and fast charging support. Coming to the pricing, the smartphone is likely to be priced under Rs 30,000 and will rival the likes of Realme X7 Pro and Mi 10i.

