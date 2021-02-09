Poco M3 smartphone is now available for sale in India. The device was launched in the country last week as the successor to the Poco M2 phone. The handset is listed on the e-commerce website Flipkart with 10 percent off on ICICI Bank credit cards, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, Rs 2,000 off as a special price discount, no-cost EMI, standard EMI options and an exchange offer as well. Poco M3 with 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India at Rs 10,999; Check Price, Features, Variants & Specifications.

In terms of specifications, Poco M3 features a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels. Under the hood, the handset comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

Poco M3 (Photo Credits: Poco India Twitter)

More is never enough & fast is all you need! Get a lag-free experience with UFS 2.1 (64GB) & take it a notch higher with UFS 2.2 (128GB) storage on the #POCOM3. Delivering to you what an OP performer deserves! pic.twitter.com/fx7mxzuE5Z — POCO India #POCOM3 (@IndiaPOCO) February 9, 2021

For optics, the smartphone comes equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising of a 48MP main shooter, a 2MP macro snapper and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, there is an 8MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

Poco M3 (Photo Credits: Poco India Twitter)

The device comes packed with a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and runs on Android 10 based MIUI 12 operating system. The handset is being offered in two variants - 6GB RAM + 64GB internal storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB Type-C port, Infrared (IR) blaster and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Coming to the pricing, Poco M3 6GB & 64GB model is priced at Rs 10,999 whereas the 6GB & 128GB variant costs Rs 11,999.

