New Delhi, July 23: The Renault Triber facelift has been launched in India at a price of INR 6.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The new model is an affordable MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicle). Renault India has introduced the latest Triber facelift version, expanding its range of vehicles. The design and features have been upgraded significantly, while some specifications have remained the same.

Renault Triber's facelift brings major changes to the interior and exterior. The front fascia is revamped and has embedded LED DRLs placed on both sides of the revised grille, which sports a logo. The French automobile company launched its Triber in India and introduced other variants later. However, the design remained the same until now.

Renault Triber Facelift Interior

The interior of the newly launched 2025 Renault Triber facelift features unique changes. The car has a new and improved driver's display, grey and black shaded upholstery, and an 8-inch touchscreen display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. The seven-seater Triber facelift also has a wireless charger, a push button for start and stop function, and more.

Renault Triber Facelift Features

The 2025 Renault Triber facelift has a wide range of features, including cruise control, auto headlamps, auto wipers, and foldable ORVMs (Outside Rear View Mirrors). Additionally, Renault has added a 360-degree camera, front parking sensors, and six airbags as a default for safety and protection. The safety features are included in four variants: authentic, evolution, techno, and emotion.

Renault Triber Facelift Powertrain

When it comes to performance and powertrain, Renault's new seven-seater MPV continues to have the same 1.0-litre naturally aspirated three-cylinder petrol engine. The Renault Triber facelift gets five-speed manual and AMT transmission options. The engine is capable of producing a maximum 72 hp power and 96 Nm peak torque.

Renault Triber Facelift Exterior

Outside, the facelift has a fresh design due to its front fascia. It has a new tailgate with 'Triber' letting on the rear, and the bumper connects the plastic cladding on the wheel arches with silver elements. Interested customers can choose from Zanskar Blue, Amber Terracotta, and Shadow Grey colour options.

Renault Triber Facelift Prices

Renault Triber facelift is available in four personas: Authentic, Evolution, Techno, and Emotion. The Authentic MT version is launched at INR 6.29 lakh, Evolution MT at INR 7.24 lakh, Techno MT at INR 7.99 lakh, and Emotion MT at INR 8.64 lakh. The Triber Emotion AMT price starts at INR 9.16 lakh, which is all ex-showroom prices.

