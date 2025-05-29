POVA Mobile India has officially launched its new smartphone, POVA Curve 5G, with a 7.45mm slim Starship-inspired design, 144Hz curved AMOLED display and Ella AI Smart Assistant and various other AI features. The smartphone comes with a 5,500mAh battery with 45W fast-charging support and comes in two variants - 6GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB internal storage options. The POVA Curve 5G is available in two colour options. The device comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor. POVA Curve 5G price in India starts at INR 15,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant and INR 16,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant. The POVA Curve 5G sale will start from June 5, 2025. iPhone 16 World’s Best Selling Smartphone in Q1 2025, Apple Maintained Its Strong Presence in the Top-10 List: Report.

POVA Curve 5G Launched in India at Starting Price of INR 15,999

