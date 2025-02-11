Paris, February 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that in order to build on the momentum of the AI Action Summit here, India would be happy to host the next Summit. In his concluding address, PM Modi said that today’s discussions have brought out one thing – there is unity in vision and unity in purpose across stakeholders.

"I welcome the decision to set up the AI Foundation and the Council for Sustainable AI," the Prime Minister noted. "I congratulate France and my dear friend President Emmanuel Macron for these initiatives and assure our full support," he added. AI Action Summit in Paris: Artificial Intelligence Writing Code for Humanity in This Century, Time to Democratise Technology, Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

Prime Minister suggested to make the "Global Partnership for AI” truly global in nature. "It should be more inclusive of the Global South and its priorities, concerns and needs," the Prime Minister mentioned. Earlier in the day, PM Modi said that India is developing AI applications for the public good and has one of the world’s largest AI talent pools.

He further stated that the country is ready to share its experience and expertise to ensure that the "AI future is for Good, and for All". PM Modi said India is also building its own large language model (LLM), considering its diversity. "We also have a unique public-private partnership model for pooling resources like computing power. It is made available to our start-ups and researchers at an affordable cost," informed the Prime Minister. PM Modi further stated while the positive potential of AI is absolutely amazing, there are many biases that we need to think carefully about. India Ready To Share Its Experience, Expertise With World To Ensure ‘AI Future Is for Good, and for All’, Says PM Narendra Modi in Paris Summit.

"We must build quality data sets, free from biases. We must democratise technology and create people-centric applications. We must address concerns related to cyber security, disinformation, and deepfakes. And, we must also ensure that technology is rooted in local ecosystems for it to be effective and useful," PM Modi emphasised. AI is developing at an unprecedented scale and speed and being adopted and deployed even faster. There is also a deep inter-dependence across borders.

