Chennai, June 25: If reports doing the rounds in the industry are to be believed, one of India's top film directors S S Rajamouli and his son S S Karthikeya have now made cameo appearances in popular Japanese game creator Hideo Kojima's upcoming video game Death Stranding 2: On the beach. The video game is to be made available from June 26 this year.

Hideo Kojima had released a trailer of Death Stranding 2: On the beach on March 14. The game creator, while posting the trailer, had said, "We have released the latest trailer for “DEATH STRANDING 2 ON THE BEACH.” I edited it myself with the worldview, era, theme, story, characters, gameplay, music, the connection to the first game, and its evolution as a sequel in mind. I have incorporated various hints and puzzle pieces throughout. Please enjoy the time leading up to the release of the game by watching it many times and reflect and discuss it." Death Stranding 2: On the Beach Launch on June 26, 2025; Global Release Timings Revealed, Sony PlayStation Announces Early Access With Digital Deluxe Edition.

While the game itself was enough reason to trigger excitement in gamers, what has added to their excitement is that both director S S Rajamouli and his son S S Karthikeya have made cameo appearances in it. It all started in April this year when Hideo Kojima posted a picture of himself with a visual of S S Rajamouli and S S Karthikeya on a screen behind him on X. He wrote,"With director S.S. Rajamouli and his son and producer, S.S. Karthikeya."

Karthikeya quoted this tweet of Hideo Kojima and wrote, "Beyond excited for this." While followers of both Karthikeya and Hideo Kojima were not sure what the trio was cooking together then, it has now become evident. Reports claimed that the platform for the move was laid when S S Rajamouli met Hideo Kojima in Japan in 2022 when he had gone there for the release of his film RRR. Does ‘Death Stranding 2 on the Beach’ Have a SS Rajamouli Cameo? Here’s the Truth! (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, on the film front, Rajamouli is currently working on a film with actor Mahesh Babu, tentatively being referred to as SSMB29. A considerable portion of the film, which is being made on a lavish budget, was shot at Odisha. The film, apart from Mahesh Babu, features Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran among others. The film, an action adventure with some amount of history and mythology, is expected to be released in 2027.

