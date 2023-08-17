Chinese consumer electronic manufacturing giant, Realme is set to launch the Realme 11X 5G next week. It will be launching with its pricier sibling, Realme 11 5G. While the latter has already launched in China, Realme 11X 5G seems to be a mystery.

However, it’s not a complete mystery, as there have been some updates about the phone. With that said, here’s our coverage of the launch date, features, and expected price of Realme 11X 5G. Read on to find out what the phone has to offer you-

Realme 11X 5G- Expected Launch Date and Price

Realme is launching Realme 11X 5G and Realme 11 5G on August 23, 2023, at Noon. If you want to see the live stream of the launch event, you can catch it on Realme’s website and YouTube channel. The phone will likely come in two variants- 6 GB + 128 GB and 8 GB + 256 GB. Colour options would probably be Midnight Black and Purple Dawn. Rs. 20,999 is the expected price of Realme 11X 5G.

It’s rumoured that the phone can be pre-ordered between August 23 and 28, and the live sale will start on August 29. If you want to purchase the Realme 11X 5G, there might be an added incentive for you. As per rumours, if you pre-order the phone, you’ll get a pair of Realme Buds 2 worth Rs 599 for free.

Realme 11X 5G- Features

The Realme 11X 5G has a huge rear camera setup. It will likely have a 64 primary sensor and an MP depth sensor. An 8 MP sensor would probably handle selfie duties. The device should deliver good performance, as it would likely use MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset. Mali-G57 MC 2 GPU is expected to handle the phone’s gaming requirements.

It’s predicted to have a 6.72 inches FHD+ IPS LCD with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The phone will likely score high marks in the battery department, though. It will probably have a 5000 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. For security, it will likely support a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

