Realme Buds Air Neo True Wireless Earphones To Be Revealed on May 25 Along With Realme Watch & Realme TV

Realme Buds Air Neo Launch on May 25 (Photo Credits: Realme India)

Realme, the Chinese smartphone brand is all set to launch Realme TV and Realme Watch at a digital event on Monday 25. Apart from these two products, the company will also be introducing the Realme Buds Air Neo at the event. The company has come far from just being a smartphone maker, wherein the brand made its debut in India two years ago. This is the first time when Realme will be launching three new products in the market and none of them will be a smartphone. Realme Narzo 10A First Online Sale Tomorrow in India at 12PM Via Flipkart & Realme.com.

The launch event will be an all-digital event because of the COVID-19 pandemic, wherein the brand will take wraps off the latest products - Realme TV, Realme Watch & Realme Buds Air Neo true wireless earphones. This information was officially confirmed by Realme India chief Madhav Sheth via Twitter. As per his tweet, the Realme Buds Air Neo true wireless earphones are expected to be unveiled on May 25.

We have achieved the 1 Million Units milestone for smart audio AIoT products. And now with the #realmeBudsAirNeo we are planning to bring a lifestyle change for the youth of today. Watch the unveiling at 12:30PM, 25th May.-#TrueWireless #RealChoice pic.twitter.com/p8eFnaOZBr — Madhav @Office in action (@MadhavSheth1) May 21, 2020

The Realme Buds Air Neo will be introduced as a successor to brand's first pair of true wireless earphones - Realme Buds Air Neo, which was introduced late last year. The tweet from Madhav confirms that the earphones will carry similar design that of the predecessor. However, it will come in different colour options.

As a reminder, Realme's Buds Air earphones are priced at Rs 3,999. The upcoming Realme Buds Air Neo could be priced at a slightly higher price point than the outgoing model. We expect the company to price the earphones under Rs 5000-mark. More details about the earphones will be revealed at the launch event.