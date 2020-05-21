Realme Narzo 10A First Online Sale Tomorrow in India at 12PM Via Flipkart & Realme.com; Prices, Offers, Discounts & Specifications

Realme Narzo 10A Online Sale (Photo Credits: Realme India)

Realme Narzo 10A, which is the brand's latest budget smartphone will go on sale in India for the first time. The handset will be made available online on May 22 at 12 pm IST via Realme's official website and Flipkart. The main underlines of the budget phone are MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, triple rear cameras, massive display, big battery and much more. The interested customers can get their hands on the device tomorrow at noon. Interestingly, the smartphone will be offered in limited numbers for purchase via Realme India site and Flipkart. The smartphone will be made available in two shades - So Blue and So White. Realme C3, Realme C2 Prices Officially Increased in India; Check New Prices Here.

The Realme Narzo 10A is priced in India at Rs 8,499. The brand also confirmed that the Realme Narzo 10A is available via offline stores as well. Notably, the device is available in selected regions only including Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Karnataka, and Kerala.

The #realmeNarzo10A is a perfect device for young players in this segment, with a powerful MediaTek Helio G70 Processor, 5000mAh Battery & the most stylish Triple Rear Camera. #FeelThePower in the 1st sale tomorrow at 12PM, on https://t.co/EgEe8vAhSe & Flipkart. pic.twitter.com/yQqQV6RvM2 — Madhav @Office in action (@MadhavSheth1) May 21, 2020

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Realme Narzo 10A smartphone comes with 6.5-inch HD+ display protected by Gorilla Glass 3. The smartphone is fuelled by a massive 5,000mAh battery, however, the company is offering a 10W regular charger. There is a MediaTek Helio G70 chipset under the skin, which is paired with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Additional features of the smartphone include a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, accelerometer, and other sensors.

For photography, the Narzo 10A comes loaded with a triple camera module at the back. The setup consists of a 12MP primary shooter accompanied by a 2MP portrait lens and a 2MP macro lens. At the front, there is a 5MP sensor for video calls and selfies.